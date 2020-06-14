Death Notices
0 entries

Death Notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Iva May Smith, 81, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on June 14, 2020 at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Larry Richard Severon, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.

Delbert W. “Bill” Block, 79, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News