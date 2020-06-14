Death Notices

Iva May Smith, 81, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on June 14, 2020 at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Larry Richard Severon, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.
Delbert W. “Bill” Block, 79, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.