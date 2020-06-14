Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iva May Smith, 81, of Twin Falls passed away quietly on June 14, 2020 at Twin Falls Care Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home

Larry Richard Severon, 84, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.

Delbert W. “Bill” Block, 79, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit Reynoldschapel.com to pay condolences.