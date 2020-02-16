James William “Bill” Haines, 75-year-old Oakley resident and retired U.S. Navy commander, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home in Oakley surrounded by his family. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert.
Doris Jean Lesher, 77, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
