Kurt R. Schweizer, 71, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Donald Jay Whittle, 72 of Burley formerly of Rupert passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Funeral services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Nancy Norma Bright, 90, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Edwin “Ed” Leroy Prescott, 75, of Jerome passed away July 28, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls. A reception will follow at Lighthouse Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Jack I. Kinyon, 85, of Castleford, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main Street, Castleford, Idaho 83321, from 1 to 3 p.m. This will be a Potluck so feel free to bring a dish. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.