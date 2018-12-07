Try 1 month for 99¢

Richard Lee Baker, 70, a resident of the Wendell/Hagerman area, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

Edward John Yragui, 96, of Kimberly, Idaho died Thursday December 6, 2018 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Judith L. Brown, 62, of Filer, died Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com

Julian Samuel “Billy” Balles, 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho died Monday, December 3, 2018 at his home. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Chapel of Twin Falls.

Delwyn H.R. Schmeckpeper, 80, of Buhl passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

