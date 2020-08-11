You are the owner of this article.
Death Notices
Death Notices

Marion H. Kerr, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital August 11,2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

William Everett Purcell, 59, of Kimberly passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

David Hale Glauner, 72, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

