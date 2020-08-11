Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion H. Kerr, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital August 11,2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

William Everett Purcell, 59, of Kimberly passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

David Hale Glauner, 72, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.