Death Notices

Howard P. Nelson “OZ”, 78, of Nampa, passed away on May 20, 2020. Arrangements are by Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell, Idaho.

Ruben Nathaniel Kraus, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced and are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Viola Nebeker, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Leo Moore, a 91-year-old resident of Paul, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Curtis Kent Tail, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Twin Falls, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Grace Elaine Baumgartner Eldridge, 92, of Buhl, passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at Desert View Care Center in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Kenneth W. Grubb, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Friday, May 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending under Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.