Delbert ‘Lee’ Morris, an 83-year-old Burley resident, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Minnie F. Risbeck, 71, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Geraldine Card, 81, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at local care center. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Mary Elizabeth Crabtree, 92, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Norma Catterson, 87, of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Willowbrook Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Wilma M. Hoagland, age 104, of Hammett, passed away on April 7, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.
Joe Brennan, 68, of Filer, Idaho passed away peacefully April 6th, 2019 with loving family at his side. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Frances Uriona Guinn, 92, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Lucille M. Parker, 99, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2019 at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Inez Hammond, 98, Kimberly, Idaho passed away at a local care center on Friday, April 5, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Grace Cleora Bills, 98, of Paul passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Paul 1st Ward Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
John Lindauer, 69 year old Rupert resident, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Cecil Roy Ward, 71 of Buhl, passed away April 5, 2019 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park”
Ralph Howard Peterson, 91, of Buhl, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at a Buhl care facility. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Marilyn B. James, 91, of Buhl, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
