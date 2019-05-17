Makayla Castañeda, 22, of Burley passed away Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Larry Bruce McKibben, 83, of Boise, Idaho passed away on May 16, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Virginia Gay Hood, 76, of Jerome died May 15, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Richard Lee “Rick” Powers, 69 of Jerome died May 16, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Howard Eugene “Gene” Hite Sr., 95, of Jerome died May 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Michael D. Nash, 73, of Jerome died May 15, 2019 at a Veterans hospital in Washington State. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Terry Race, 57, of Shoshone, Idaho passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his home in Shoshone, Idaho. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.