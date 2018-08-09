Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Marie Adams, 83, died Thursday, August 9, 2018 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, www.AccentFuneral.com.

Lonnie K. Wright, 64, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Load comments