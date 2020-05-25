Death Notices
Leland “Lee” C. Baker, a 79-year-old Burley resident, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jerome- Patricia "Pat" McKay, 72, of Jerome, died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Bellamy Lloyd Anderson, the infant son of Joshua Anderson and Cheyenne Powers, of Jackson, passed away unexpectedly May 21, 2020. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Boyd Roy Booth, 87, of South Ogden, Utah and formerly of Malta, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in South Ogden. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Donald Baird, 92, a resident of Pocatello, Idaho and formerly of Carey, Idaho, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

