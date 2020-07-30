Death Notices

You have permission to edit this article.
Lance Cossey, 61, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Rocky Gale Duncan, a 66-year-old former Burley resident, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Orem, Utah. Services are under the direction of Rasmussen ~ Wilson Funeral Home.

John E. Moran, 76, of Hazelton, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Karen Marie Norris, 66, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

