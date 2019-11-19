{{featured_button_text}}

Glen Breeding, 86, of Kimberly passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Alice Craven, 93, of Twin Falls, formerly of Paul, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Heritage Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Jose Bengoechea, 76 year old Heyburn resident, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at his home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Charlotte Rose McDannald, 76, of Jerome passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

