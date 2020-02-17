{{featured_button_text}}

Dwain Albert Knigge, 89, a recent resident of California and formerly of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in California. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Frederick Nichols Culver, 55, of Grand View, passed away, February 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Wilburn "Bud" Henry Andrew, 96, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Lindon, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.

Albert Griggs, 74, of Filer passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Roger McBride, 78, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel. To pay condolences, please visit reynoldschapel.com

Max Duane Rector, 88, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

