Brandon Morrison,47, of Twin Falls passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. Arrangements will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
John Leonard Morris, 88, of Twin Falls passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Janell K. Martin, 74 year old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
