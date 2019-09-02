{{featured_button_text}}

Don Ray Clemmons, 72, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner, 93, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gonzalo Lopez Torrero, 65, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

