Don Ray Clemmons, 72, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Charles Edward “Ed” Gardner, 93, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
You have free articles remaining.
Gonzalo Lopez Torrero, 65, of Twin Falls passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Death Notices as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.