Barbara Arlene McClain, 89, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Luetta "Iris" Paul, 99, of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Gooding. No funeral services will be held at her request.Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Michael J. Trent, 63 of Buhl, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Judith Rae "Judy" Holbrook, 77, of Jerome, passed away at a local hospital on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Maria Del Rosario Fuentes, 97 of Burley, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Parke View Rehab and Care Center. Services are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
William R. Allen Jr., 89, of Kimberly, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Magic Valley Veterans Cemetery in Hansen, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Marilyn Jean Hager, 83, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at a local care center. Services are under the direction of Farnsworth Mortuary. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marilyn's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
