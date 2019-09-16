Della L. Gollenbusch, 77, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Gloria M. Righetti, 95, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Edward Carle, 62, of Twin Falls, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Shirley June Baxley, 82, of Filer, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Baldemar Arteaga, 64, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
