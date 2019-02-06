Try 1 month for 99¢

Dorothy Grenz, 92, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ernest Wesley Peterson, of Estes Park, CO formerly of Twin Falls, ID passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 The funeral & burial will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Fort Collins, CO. To leave condolences visit www.dignitymemorial.com

Mason Meyers, 55, of Filer, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Dewey Tubbs, 85, of Boise died Saturday, February 2, 2019. Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Willard D. Brown, 85 of Jerome, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Robert Wayne LaDeaux, Jr., 45, of Shelley, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in an automobile accident in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are pending under the care of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home in Idaho Falls.

