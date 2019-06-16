Joanne Mambert, 79, of Twin Falls passed away June 14, 2019. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Phebe June Davids, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Arimo Cemetery in Arimo, Idaho. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Gail Marie Hancock, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Carol Freiburger, 83, of Heyburn passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.
Opal Bailey, 79, of Rupert, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Rupert. A viewing will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary
