Death Notices

Michael “Mike” F. Yerby Sr., 74, of Glenns Ferry, passed away July 22, 2020 at a local Boise hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131
Larry "Butch" Albert Harms Jr., 52, of Hollister, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Jeffery Scott Fairchild, 61, of Buhl, passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Clara Bell Kamerer, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.