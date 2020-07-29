Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael “Mike” F. Yerby Sr., 74, of Glenns Ferry, passed away July 22, 2020 at a local Boise hospital. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131

Larry "Butch" Albert Harms Jr., 52, of Hollister, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jeffery Scott Fairchild, 61, of Buhl, passed away, Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Clara Bell Kamerer, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of White & Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Please visit reynoldschapel.com to pay your condolences.