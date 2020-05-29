Death Notices
Randall “Randy” Irving Gilgert, 71, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

