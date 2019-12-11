Gregory Lee ‘Cowboy’ Tyler, 68, of Heyburn, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery in Oakley. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service.
Bonnie Draper, 72, of Murtaugh passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Nikki D. Lewis, 76, of Eden, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com
James West, 88, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Terry Martin, 78, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Joan Dixon, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction Rosenau Funeral Home.
Richard A. “Rick” Houston, 65, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. No services will be held at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
