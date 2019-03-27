Larry D. Stone, 68, of Buhl, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Mark J. Russell, 68, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Robert Graybill, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Rex Cunningham, 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Glen Schenk, 75, of Rupert, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. www.hansen-mortuary.com.
Gordon Kaye Lee, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary.
Oraetta “Pat” Lindell, 100, of Jerome, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at a local care center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Bettie Ann McCoy, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Eugene “Pete” Mulkey, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at a local retirement center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
John G. Moore Jr., 65 of Buhl passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
