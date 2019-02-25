John Leonard Morris, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Walter Charles, 85, of Rupert passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at in Boise. Memorial Services are pending under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
James Lee Sullivan, 33, of Lafayette, Indiana, died Monday, February 18, 2019 in Indiana. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
John William Kincade, an 81-year-old resident of Twin Falls and formerly of Heyburn, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Willis “Bill” Everett Parson, 96 of Hagerman passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Devon Ruhter Jr., 72, of Buhl, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl
