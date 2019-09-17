{{featured_button_text}}

Edward Carle, 62, of Filer, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Donald Patrick “Pat” Walden, 52, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 in a Boise, Idaho Hospital. Services were under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Robert Lee Skrederstu, 92, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

