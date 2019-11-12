Larry Craig, 77, of Eden passed away in his home Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home
Paula Marie Willis, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
Ceferina Gonzalez Tavera, 88, of Rupert, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Margaret Beason, 85, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Serenity Healthcare, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Sharon Gibson Ennis, 85, of Rupert, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jesse Fredrick Moses, 98, of Burley, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
