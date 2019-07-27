{{featured_button_text}}

Lavina Ann Butler, 79, of Boise, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel.

Vera Tilley Ward, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away July 26, 2019 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

Kevan Lyn Pedrow, 50, of Filer, Idaho passed away July 18, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. A Celebration of Kevan’s Life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3 p.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church 131 Grandview Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kevin’s memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

