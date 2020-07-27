Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Joyce Pohl, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Scott Dell Taylor, 67, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Larry Charles Bingham, 77, of Nampa, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, August 1, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2212 E. Amity Ave, Nampa with a viewing from 9 to 9:45 AM prior to the services. To express condolences to the family, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. (please consider social distancing and the wearing of masks) 208-467-7300

Bert W. Raidiger Jr., of Twin Falls, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home. Private memorial services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.