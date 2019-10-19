{{featured_button_text}}

Don Whipple, 94, of Declo, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Farmington, Utah. Additional information will be announced on the services which are planned for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Care and services are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Lucinda (Cindy) Leazer Hunsperger, 71, of Edmonton, Canada, passed away Oct. 10, 2019 in Canada.

Truman Beem, 94, of Jerome passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Annette Bedke Patton, 44, of Oakley, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Stella Powlus, 93, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dale M. Wright, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Serenity Health in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”

