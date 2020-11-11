Death Notices

Dawn Rae Barrett, 69, of West Magic, passed away November 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Arnold Broadie, 81, of Burley, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Twin Falls Manor. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Barbara Cothern, 89, of Buhl, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Patricia Higgins, 77, of Jerome, passed away November 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Richard “Dick” Clarence King, 88, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home. rostfuneral.com.

Patrick Leitch, 61, of Buhl, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.