Death Notices

Dawn Rae Barrett, 69, of West Magic, passed away November 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Arnold Broadie, 81, of Burley, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Twin Falls Manor. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Barbara Cothern, 89, of Buhl, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Patricia Higgins, 77, of Jerome, passed away November 9, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Richard “Dick” Clarence King, 88, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home. rostfuneral.com.
Patrick Leitch, 61, of Buhl, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Phyllis Oppenheim, 79, passed away November 10, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Kimberly. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Anna Sidlaruk, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Robert Erick Stoker, 47, of Pocatello, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
