Gay Allyn Meuleman, 58, of Boise, died Saturday, August 11, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, 5400 Fairview Ave., Boise, Idaho.
Arvid Andrew Moe, 87, of Rupert, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. At Arvid’s request, no formal services will be held. Cremation arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Vernon L. Scarbrough, 80, of Wendell, Idaho died Friday, August 17, 2018 at his home. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Ross Eugene James, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away suddenly Friday evening, August 17, 2018 at his home in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Bob Brackenbury, 84, of Murtaugh, died Friday, August 17, 2018, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
ElVera Louise Richan, 91, of Rupert, died Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen Funeral Home of Burley.
Gene Davis, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away August 18, 2018 with loving family by her side. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
