Anna "Fae" Jibson, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Desert View Assisted Living in Buhl. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
James W. Pate, 89, of Shoshone died January 11, 2019. A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Shoshone Cemetery, Shoshone, Idaho. Services are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Margaret Louise Reynolds, 78, of Glenns Ferry, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.
