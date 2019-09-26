{{featured_button_text}}

Carlo Graciani, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Juanita June Frey, 89, of Castleford and Buhl, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

James Herman Stewart, 96, of Gooding, passed away in Mountain Home, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mtn Home.

Walter Dunlop, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

