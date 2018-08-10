Yvonne Lucille Peterson, 86, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living in Filer. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Michael Dean Nelson, 63, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Cassia Medical Center in Burley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Anna Beth Jones, 87, of Jerome, died Thursday, August 9, 2018 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Pat O’Connell, 88, of Rupert, died Thursday, August 9, 2018 at her home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.
