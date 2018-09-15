Joseph M. Estrada, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dale A. Johnstone, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 at Syringa Place in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Lucy Knos, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Autumn Haven Assisted living. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Valentin Ituarte, 91, of Rupert, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert C Callen, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, September 13, 2018 at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dixie Etcheverry, 76, of Burley, died Saturday, September 15, 2018, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Glenn Patrick Funkhouser, 72, of Fairfield, Idaho died Friday, September 14, 2018 at his home. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service — Gooding Chapel.
Marjorie Holmes, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday morning, September 15, 2018 at the Chardonnay Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.