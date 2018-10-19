Try 1 month for 99¢

James Joseph Zelenka, 73, of Twin Falls died Friday morning, October 19, 2018 at Twin Falls Care Center. Service arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.

Donald Lynn Butler, 71, of Twin Falls died Thursday, October 18, 2018 at his home. Service arrangements will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.



Corinne Stafford, 91, of Twin Falls passed away early Friday morning, October 19, 2018 at her home in Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

