Daniel A Creek, 67, of Twin Falls died Friday April 5, 2019 the result of an automobile accident. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Linda Dee Johnson, 70, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.
Bruce Bates, 78, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
