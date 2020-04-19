Death Notices

William “Bill” Wendt, 76, of Rupert passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Alma Baird, 98, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home April 18, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Maria D. Guzman, 61, of Twin Falls, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Gerald Doggett, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020. An obit will submitted at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.