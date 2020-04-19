Death Notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William “Bill” Wendt, 76, of Rupert passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Alma Baird, 98, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home April 18, 2020. She was surrounded by family and friends.

Maria D. Guzman, 61, of Twin Falls, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Gerald Doggett, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020. An obit will submitted at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.