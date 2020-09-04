Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arvie George Nelson, 73, of Kimberly, formerly of Mackay, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Luis Robledo-Gudiño, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Betty Leazer, 91, of Twin Falls, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Larry Raymond Miller, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Elaine Phillips Padeken, 71, of Hauula, Hawaii, formerly of Buhl, Idaho, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.