Kathleen Devey Lyons, 88, of Burley, passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018, at The Charleston at Cedar Hills in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley, Idaho.

Danny Earl Dirk, 72, of Burley, died Saturday, September 1, 2018, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Orin Brent Woodbury, 71, of View, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 in Murray Utah. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert.

David G Teeter, 76, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 in Pocatello, Idaho. Arrangements are in the care of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Billie Jo McRill, 54, of Kimberly, Idaho passed away Friday, August 31, 2018 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.Services are pending and will be announced by Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.

