Stanley R. Hurd, 67, of Wendell passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Carol S. Osborn, 74, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Twin Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Kenneth H. Brown, 94, of Jerome died February 2, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Louis C. Horveth, Jr, 83, of Jerome died February 4, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Jackie LaPreal Hinrichs, 75, of Paul passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lupe Ann Riojas, 58, of Rupert passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Maudelou Felton Greenwell, 89, of Paul passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Hansen Mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Mardenne Johnson Nield, a 94-year-old resident of Paul, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen—Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Gail Lorraine Wilson, a 73-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

