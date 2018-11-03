Rose L. Bingham, 90, of Twin Falls passed away Friday evening, October 26, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Shirley A. Van Andel, 100, of Twin Falls passed away on Wednesday October 24, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Paul Dee Bowen, 70, of Filer Idaho passed away October 30th 2018. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Alfred Lacy Johnson, 97, passed away peacefully on, November 3, 2018. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Barbara J. Brady, 72, of Jerome and Filer, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Linda Marie Ferrero, 66, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.
Kenneth Melvin McCammon, 74, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
