James Arthur Mathson, 75, of Twin Falls passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at St Luke’s Regional Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Rosenau Funeral.

Keith S. Braegger, a 78-year-old resident of Paul, passed away at home Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joe Kinyon, 64, of Castleford, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at home. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ardith Crystal, 96, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Valley Vista Care Center in Rupert. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Debra Hodge, 66, of Filer passed away September 9, 2019 at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Dixie L. Ford, 82, of Jerome passed away September 6, 2019 at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.

Ray Freeman, 70, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home in Fairfield. No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

