Death Notices

Gerald D. Stoller, 97, passed away in his home at Pomerelle Place in Burley on October 23, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Rachel Rhead, 29, of Twin Falls, passed away suddenly on October 24, 2020. Arrangements are pending and under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Aaron B. Walker, 41, of Twin Falls, passed away October 27, 2020, at his home. Cremation is under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home

Wilma Jean Irish, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away October 22, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Phillip C. Gossi, 89, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Everett “Buck” Lee Ward, 94, of Richfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.