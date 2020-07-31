Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Marshall, 60, of Twin Falls passed away on July 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Diane Martinez, 64, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Pastor Kenneth Baker, 77, of Buhl, died Sunday, July 19, at River Rock Assisted Living in Buhl. A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Buhl, ID on August 1, 2020 at 2pm. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Larry “Butch” Albert Harms Jr., of Hollister, Id. passed away July 29, 2020 at his home. A graveside memorial service will be held Wed. Aug, 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the West End Cemetery (1574E. 4150N.) Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Beverly Gaskill, 89, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service, Gooding.

Betsy O’Shea, 78, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel, Gooding.