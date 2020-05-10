Death Notices

Sandra Lee Strickland, 70, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel
Dawidi Baraka Jennings, 42, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Michael Waitley, 73, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Amrita Chhetri, 74, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away quietly at her home, May 10, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
