Larry Simon Bull, 55, Of Caldwell, passed away Sunday January 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel.

Gary W. Brownlee, 72, recently of Richfield, Idaho, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2019. Services are under the direction of Relyea Funeral Chapel.

Gene Ellsworth Stoker, a 90-year-old resident of Burley, died Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Burley. The funeral in pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Hugo Edwin Walter Meyer, 93, of Filer passed away on Sunday January 27, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday February 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 2pm at the Clover Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

