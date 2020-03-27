Death Notices
Kathlyn Coleman, 76, of Hazelton, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Shirley Irene Benjamin, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

