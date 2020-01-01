Joseph Antone Mallea, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Vanessa Jacket, 59, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home. No local services are planned. Services in Colorado are being handled by Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
You have free articles remaining.
Virginia Bell Nix, 97, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Susan Kraus, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.