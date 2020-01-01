{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Antone Mallea, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Cedar Draw Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Vanessa Jacket, 59, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home. No local services are planned. Services in Colorado are being handled by Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez, Colorado. Local arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Virginia Bell Nix, 97, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Susan Kraus, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Twin Falls Care Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

