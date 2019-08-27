Tanner Ray Bussen, 39, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Myrna Jean Taylor, 77, of Mackay, Idaho, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 In Idaho Falls, Idaho. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Mackay Masonic Hall in Mackay, Idaho.
Charles Isaac McLaughlin, 70, a resident of Silver Springs, Nevada, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Silver Springs, Nevada. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Tracy Lynn Shaddy, 58 of Buhl, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
